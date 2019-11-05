7-year-old honorary police officer dies of cancer

FREEPORT, Texas (WTVO) — 7-year-old Abigail Arias, who captured the hearts of many after she was sworn in as an honorary police officer, has died of cancer.

The Freeport Police Department confirmed Abigail’s passing Tuesday on Facebook.

According to KARK, Abigail was diagnosed at age 4 with a Wilms tumor in her kidney, a cancer which has no cure.

She had undergone 90 rounds of chemotherapy, but the cancer returned in April 2018.

Abigail’s dream was to become a police officer, In February, Abigail was sworn in as Officer Arias 758.

Last month, the family said Abigail had been moved to hospice care.

“Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come,” Freeport police wrote on their Facebook.

