7-year-old caught vaping at Wisconsin school

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WISN/CNN) – Residents in Wisconsin are shocked to hear a child at an elementary school was caught with a vaping device.

“That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine,” said Nicole Hearold, a parent of fellow students. “Obviously the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

The student is only in the second grade and was vaping right in the middle class.

Police say the Smoke Novo vaping device being used by the 7-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother said her son found it in her purse and it contains CBD oil.

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to a children’s hospital to get checked out.

Authorities returned the boy to his mother.

Police do not plan to file charges in the case.