5th graders banned from dating at Indiana school

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WFLA/CNN) – An Indiana elementary school is responding to concerns after a letter was sent home to fifth graders’ parents about a “zero dating policy.”

Dear Parents,

It has come to our attention that many of the fifth grade students are dating each other. This is the age that students become interested and develop crushes, but this is also the age that hearts can get broken quickly.

At this age, children are dating and breaking up within days of each other. This leads to many broken hearts, which carry over into the classroom.

To combat students having broken hearts, we have implemented a zero dating policy. We are still encouraging our fifth graders to have many friends and to develop strong friendships.

All three classes have been spoken to about the importance of this matter. They were given Tuesday and Wednesday to make sure that relationships have ended.

Again, we are encouraging strong friendships. Students can still play together at recess, be in groups during classroom activities, and many other situations. We are truly just attempting to lessen the amount of broken hearts.

“They’re worried about the heartbreak, but what about the anxiety that comes with that?” one parent said.

However, some parents agree with the school.

“First of all, that shouldn’t even be going on in school,” Pam Smith said. “Sending a letter home is probably letting the parents know that there is some things going on at school that shouldn’t be. So yeah, sending a letter home is probably a good thing.”

Greater Clark County Schools officials said of the 75 fifth-graders at Riverside Elementary, two parents voiced their concerns about the letter.

A spokesperson for the district said the school is no longer encouraging or forcing students to end relationships. Greater Clark County Schools and Riverside Elementary released the following statement.