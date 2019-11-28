5,000 fake IDs from China seized by CBP in Kentucky

(CNN) — Border officials in Kentucky confiscated more than 5,000 fake IDs.

The fraudulent documents came from China and were intercepted on their way to New York.

About 2900 of the IDs were already completed fake driver’s licenses from a variety of states.

More than 3100 of them were blanks that could be finished up later. Officials say fake IDs can be used to commit a number of crimes.

One of the intended recipients is a person with a child rape conviction. Authorities believe this person provides minors with fake IDs in exchange for sex.

The IDs are thought to be connected to similar shipments that have been intercepted recently.