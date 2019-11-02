5-year-old in coma after getting hit by a car while trick-or-treating

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (CNN/WSPA) – South Carolina police responded Thursday evening after a young boy was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle.

Officers said a 5-year-old boy was hit on East Cambridge Avenue in Greenwood while trick-or-treating. According to Greenwood police, the boy ran out into the road after being scared by someone at a nearby house.

When EMS arrived, the boy was in a coma, according to CNN.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Greenville via helicopter for more advanced pediatric care and is in critical condition, according to the police department.

The driver has been identified as 48-year-old Felipe Torres. Police say he is charged with driving without a license.

According to CNN, witnesses said he wasn’t speeding, and got out of the car to assist as soon as he hit the boy.

Officers will continue to investigate.

