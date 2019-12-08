5-year-old carried a toddler half a mile in Alaska after being left home alone, police say

National

by: Fox 8 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VENETIE, Alaska — A 5-year-old walked through extreme temperatures in the Alaskan terrain Tuesday with an 18-month-old after officials say they were left home alone.

The 5-year-old and toddler were in Venetie, Alaska where the temperature was -31 degrees Fahrenheit (-35 degrees Celsius), according to a dispatch from the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Venetie is in the northeastern section of Alaska.

The children made it to a neighbor’s home with “cold injuries,” Alaska State Troopers said.

The 5-year-old got scared when the power went out and carried the toddler about half a mile while wearing only socks and light clothing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Julie Peter, 37, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, the dispatch said.

Officials say an investigation showed she ” deserted a five year old and 18 month old in her home with no adult supervision.”

