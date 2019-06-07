5 vehicles hit, kill black bear that wandered onto interstate

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say five vehicles hit and killed a black bear on Interstate 75.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Kenny Watson tells the Naples Daily News the crash happened Thursday near Naples.

An incident report says the bear wandered onto the highway just before 6 a.m. Thursday and was hit by a pickup truck. As the truck pulled over, a car hit the bear.

A tractor-trailer trying to avoid the vehicles then struck them before overturning and hitting other vehicles. Two more vehicles then struck the bear.

One man suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Officials say the bear was between 6 feet and 8 feet and weighed about 500 pounds.