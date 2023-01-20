MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — On Friday, Memphis Police Department announced the five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

The arrest of Nichols, 29, brought national scrutiny to the department and the city after the incident resulted in the man’s hospitalization and eventual death.

In a statement, MPD wrote:

“The Memphis Police Department has concluded its administrative investigation into the tragic death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that five MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid. Earlier today, each officer charged was terminated from the Memphis Police Department. The Memphis Police Department is committed to protecting and defending the rights of every citizen in our city. The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work that our officers perform, with integrity, every day.” MPD Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis

Left: Justin Smith, top center: Emmitt Martin III, top right: Desmond Mills Jr., center left: Demetrius Haley, right bottom: Tadarrius Bean (Photos provided by MPD)

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy provided the following statement:

“We understand there are many questions from the public surrounding the Tyre Nichols case. Additionally, we’re aware of the reasonable requests to release video, which we are committed to doing as swiftly as possible.

But we must reemphasize the law places limits on such video release, and that we have to make sure we do so without compromising our ability to arrive at justice in this case.

Those who know me know I don’t take situations like this lightly and that I believe firmly in transparency. I ask for your patience as we gather all necessary information so that we don’t compromise the investigation or any possible future prosecution.”

What we know about the case

On Jan. 7 , MPD says officers stopped Tyre Nichols for “reckless driving.” Police say as they approached him, a “confrontation” occurred, and he took off running. After a pursuit, officers claim another “confrontation” occurred before taking Nichols into custody.

Police say Nichols then complained of “shortness of breath” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Nichols’ family says the incident made him go into cardiac arrest, left him with a broken neck and he suffered from other medical issues.

On Jan. 10, he died in the hospital.

Who is Tyre Nichols?

He leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

Family says he’s never been in trouble.

Tyre Nichols in a hospital after an arrest. (photo provided by family)

He liked to take pictures and loved to skateboard. Friends wore “Skate in Peace” shirts to his memorial.

He was “infectious,” family said. The type of guy that “everywhere he went, he left an impact.” They say he had a “pure soul” and loved helping people.

He worked at FedEx. The company released a statement and said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member.”



Who’s investigating?