MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cash option or annuity? That’s the decision facing one lucky person today after winning the Powerball jackpot.

The ticket, sold in Arizona, is worth $473 million in an annuity, according to Powerball’s website. The winner also has a cash option of $283.3 million.

The winning numbers from the much-anticipated Wednesday night drawing are 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 and Powerball 4. A ticket sold in Indiana matched all five white balls and is worth $1 million.

Powerball says players have a 1 in about 25 chance of winning a prize. Winning the jackpot is more of a longshot. Players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the top prize.

The Powerball jackpot has dropped back down to $20 million for Saturday night’s drawing. That would give a winner a $12 million cash option.