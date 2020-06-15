40,000 pounds of ground beef recalled

(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture said 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled. Seven products have been affected by this recall from Lakeside Refrigerated Service in New Jersey. Lakeside Refrigerated Service produced the ground beef products on June 1, 2020, and distributed them nationwide.

The product was recalled because according to the Food and Safety Inspection Service the ground beef might contain E. Coli. The F.S.I.S. established product number 46841.

The detailed list of recalls can be found on the F.S.I.S website here.

