4 rare Mexican gray wolf pups born at the Columbus zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of four rare Mexican gray wolf pups.

According to a Facebook post by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the four puppies were born May 6 to first-time parents Winter and Storm.

The zoo says this is the first pups born at the zoo in 14 years.

“Their births mark a significant achievement for the future of the Mexican wolf, which is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America,” the post states.

The zoo says that Winter, the mom, is taking excellent care of the pups, while the dad, Storm, will occasionally check in on his offspring while patrolling the habitat.

Both Winter and Storm arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in December of last year.