4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says four police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in April after he was already injured and on the ground.

During a news conference Thursday, video footage was presented from body cameras showing 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez, who had already been shot and was bleeding, kneeling on the ground and grabbing a stun gun when the four officers shot him.

Leaders with the Houston Police Officers’ Union denounced the firings, saying the officers followed tried to de-escalate the situation but were forced to shoot Chavez.

