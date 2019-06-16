4 found dead inside Iowa home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) — Four family members in Iowa were found dead inside a home in West Des Moines after someone ran out of the house and asked a bystander to call 911.

When officers got to the house at 935 65th St., they found four members of the Sunkara family dead. Chandrasekhar and Lavanya Sunkara and two boys — 15 and 10 years old — all of whom lived in the house.

Police reported apparent gunshot wounds on each of the victims.

The victims were discovered when one of the survivors ran outside looking for help and found someone walking through the neighborhood, who called 911.

Police say there are still a lot of questions unanswered.

Sgt. Dan Wade said in a press release, “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as evidence allows. Police believe there is no threat to the community but putting together all the facts in this case could take a long time.

“The key point here is that this investigation will take some time,” Wade said. “I know there are a lot of questions on what happened here and we’re working towards developing answers to those questions. The key thing is that there is no ongoing threat to the community’s safety.”