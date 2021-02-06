4 die in deadly Utah avalanche, crews attempt to recover bodies before sundown

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are now reporting four have died in Saturday’s deadly avalanche.

According to the Unified Police Department, rescue crews are attempting to recover the bodies of the four individuals before the sun goes down.

Officers say four other individuals managed to survive the slide and were rescued via helicopter.

Officials inform that all the victims involved in fact did have avalanche safety beacons.

Officials inform that all the victims involved in fact did have avalanche safety beacons.

Unified Police PIO Sgt. Melody Cutler tells ABC4, the ages of the eight people involved ranged from early twenties to their late thirties.

Rescue crews first received word of the avalanche near Wilson Glade at 11:40 a.m., near Millcreek Canyon, Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, crews then immediately dispersed and began their search for those involved.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved,” responds Utah Governor, Spencer Cox. “We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort. With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution.”

“We are heartbroken over the tragic news of four fatalities as the result of an avalanche in the Millcreek Canyon area this afternoon,” shares Mayor Jenny Wilson. “The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Canyon Search and Rescue Unit, Unified Police Department, Unified Fire Authority, and other partners are on-site responding to the situation. Additional details will follow as they become available throughout the evening. We deeply mourn the loss of life due to this devastating incident.”

February 6 now marks Utah’s 3rd fatal avalanche of 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials say more people are involved in Millcreek avalanche

SATURDAY 02/06/21 2:56 p.m.

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are now reporting more individuals to be involved in Millcreek’s avalanche, not five.

On February 6, Unified Police PIO Sgt. Melody Cutler tells ABC4, eight people were actually involved in the slide.

Cutler goes on to share, five of those individuals then became stranded, requiring further assistance. Officials say the other three attempted to also assist in rescue.

The Utah Avalanche Center informs the public the incident took place near Wilson Glade in Millcreek Canyon.

Officials say a helicopter was able to fly in and assist in the rescue.

No one is reported to have died from the slide, according to UPD officials.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5 possibly buried in Millcreek avalanche, crews rush to scene

SATURDAY 02/06/21 12:40 p.m.

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say there are five possible victims of a current avalanche out of Millcreek, Saturday.

According to the Unified Police Department, crews are currently on scene of the Alexander Basin, investigating.

"5 people possibly buried, unknown condition," shares the Unified Police Department.

“5 people possibly buried, unknown condition,” shares the Unified Police Department.

The Utah Avalanche Center informed the public of high avalanche danger, Saturday morning.

According to the center, there have been large natural avalanches occurring overnight and conditions at the moment are dangerous.

"Rising avalanche danger today with strong winds and heavy snow forecasted," writes the center.

“Rising avalanche danger today with strong winds and heavy snow forecasted,” writes the center.



Just last month, two men died after being buried in Utah’s avalanches.

The death of 57-year-old Kurt Damshroder marks the second person to die in an avalanche in Summit County in January.

His story, along with the late 31-year-old Kevin Jack Steuterman, has heightened safety concerns in the backcountry.

Craig Gordon with Utah’s Avalanche Association said it is wise to listen to any warnings put out, especially if there is a high avalanche risk. RELATED: What you need to know about avalanches

Avalanches may seem to strike without warning, making avoiding one seemingly impossible. But, according to the Utah Avalanche Center, avalanches are often triggered and there can be signs that one is about to happen.

Photo from 3’ deep avalanche on 2/1

Here are some interesting facts from the Utah Avalanche Center about avalanches that can help you be more prepared if faced with one:

Avalanches are often triggered by people: In 90% of avalanche accidents, the victim or someone with the victim triggers the avalanche in some way. When natural avalanches occur, it is usually because snow is blown over weak layers of snow or rapid warming weakens the layers. In these cases, there are often clear signs that the snow is unstable.

Avalanches are not usually made up of loose snow: Rather, dangerous avalanches are caused by plates or layers of snow which can weaken and shatter, causing them to slide. Avalanches made up of loose snow (called sluffs) do not often cause deaths or any notable damage.

RELATED: Massive avalanche caught on camera

Avalanche debris settles like concrete: If you are buried in avalanche debris, it can be close to impossible to dig yourself out.

Avalanches are not usually caused by loud noises: It would take vibration from an extremely loud noise, like an explosion, to cause an avalanche. The noise would have to occur very close and under already very unstable conditions in which an avalanche was likely to occur naturally anyway.

Courtesy: UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER

Avalanche victims are often recreating in the backcountry: Snowmobilers are almost twice as likely to die from an avalanche than from any other snow activity.

People caught in avalanches don’t die from lack of oxygen: Even dense avalanche debris is usually full of air. Those buried in snow are more likely to die from carbon dioxide poisoning which collects around their mouth.

For avalanche victims, the first 15 minutes are key: 93% of buried avalanche victims are found alive if they are rescued within the first 15 minutes. After 45 minutes, only 20 to 30 percent are recovered alive.

