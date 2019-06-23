30th horse dies at Santa Anita, trainer banned

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNN) — A hall-of-fame trainer has been banished from a horse track in California after a 30th horse died there this racing season.

Officials say Jerry Hollendorfer is no longer allowed at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia.

The decision came after the horse “American Currency” died in a training accident Saturday morning.

29 other thoroughbreds have died since December, but it’s still unclear why.

Hollendorfer trained four of the dead horses, including “American Currency.”

A number of trainers have been under investigation over the deaths, and some results are expected to be announced after Sunday.

There’s been speculation that heavy rainfall may have caused problems on the dirt track.

Santa Anita has no races scheduled until November.