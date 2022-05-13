COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Coosa County.

State troopers said Tilon Debardelabon died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

The crash happened on U.S. 280, near mile marker 63, during the early morning hours of April 30. Debardelabon, of Alexander City, was not a wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA.

The site of the crash and Debardelabon’s body were not discovered until May 11.

ALEA continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.