3 transported to hospital after passenger tram struck by vehicle at Dollywood

National

by: WATE

Posted: / Updated:

Three people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a passenger tram Saturday afternoon at Dollywood.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when the passenger tram was stopped on a service road and struck from behind.

Dollywood emergency crews responded immediately and were assisted by the Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County ambulance service.

Officials say that several guests received bumps and bruises and under an abundance of caution three people were transported to LeConte Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes