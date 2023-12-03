CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-month-old infant is dead after being attacked by a hybrid wolf in Chelsea, Alabama, according to authorities.

According to Mayor Tony Picklesimer, emergency personnel responded to a house on Highway 440 early Thursday afternoon for reports of a hybrid wolf pet attacking a 3-month-old baby.

The team was able to get the infant from the animal and transport them to Grandview Medical Center, where the infant later died.

The wolf was subsequently euthanized and taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination.

According to Picklesimer, other children were in the home at the time of the incident. Alabama’s Department of Human Resources and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

“It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to their injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue,” Picklesimer said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event. We lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts.”

It is currently illegal to own a wolf-dog hybrid in Alabama.