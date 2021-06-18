3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

EDEN, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday. Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night. Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)