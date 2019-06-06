25 cars involved in interstate crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN) — More than two dozen vehicles were involved in a crash on a North Carolina Roadway.

The accident occurred Wednesday night on I-40, near the Jones Sausage Road exit.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash but say road conditions may have played a factor.

Parts of the state were hit with harsh storms earlier in the day. Less than three hours after the accident, traffic was clogged for at least six miles.

Seven people had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, but none were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

 

