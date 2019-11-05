24-year-old, 2-year-old killed in fatal Amish buggy crash in Parke Co.

PARK Co., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parke County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old and 2-year-old mother and son were killed Saturday when a van hit their Amish buggy.

According to the sheriff, 24-year-old Tina Detweiler was pronounced dead at the scene and 2-year-old Kenneth Detweiler was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.

The Sheriff said 24-year-old Abraham Detweiler and 5-month-old Kathryn Detweiler were transported by ambulance to Indianapolis. The sheriff said both are believed to be hospitalized.

The family were Parke County residents.

The crash happened around 9:44 a.m. on November 2 on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake Bridge.

The sheriff said 66-year-old Steven Miller Ealy of Danville, Indiana was driving west when he hit the horse-drawn buggy from behind.

They said the driver of the van was not injured.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

No charges are pending at this time. The crash remains under investigation.