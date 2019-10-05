2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts

(CNN) – A Connecticut man has set the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds.

Another contest participant shared the secret to getting a pumpkin that size is in the seeds and daily nurturing.

“Water fertilize, prune,” said Al Berard.

“One of the tricks to keep your giant pumpkin from rotting is when it’s about this size of roll it onto some plywood to keep it off the ground,” Mike LaCrosse said.

Noel’s pumpkin weighed in at 2,294 pounds and even set a new record.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” Noel said.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.