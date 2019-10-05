21-year-old gets jail time for oversleeping, missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) – A Florida man will spend the next three months on probation after serving time for oversleeping and missing jury duty.

On Sept. 20, 21-year-old DeAndre Somerville failed to show up as a juror for a civil case and delayed the trial for 45 minutes. Judge John Kastrenakis sentenced him to ten days in jail, along with a year of probation.

“He was the only African American on the jury representing a cross-section of the community,” Kastrenakis said. “And he decided on his own that it wasn’t worth his time to come back.”

Somerville arrived early to his court hearing this week, hoping to make a better impression. He apologized to the judge, telling him he overslept and did not understand the seriousness of jury duty.

“Everything I’ve gone through since Sept. 20, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” Somerville said.

Judge Kastrenaski accepted the apology and reduced his probation from one year to three months and said he would consider a motion to drop the contempt of court charge in the future.

His family thought the punishment was harsh, considering Somerville has never been arrested.

“I was very angry, but I can’t go back and change what happened,” Annique Owens, Somerville’s mother said. “The judge was fair today, I believe.”

Somerville said he is taking this situation as a learning experienced and moving on.

As one of his conditions of his probation, Somerville must come to court once a week and talk to jurors about the importance of serving on a jury trial. He will also have to complete 30 hours of community service.