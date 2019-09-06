2-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head, father booked for homicide and child endangerment

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) — A 2-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Thursday.

Police said the call came in just before 6 p.m, from a man who said his son had been shot.

When officers arrived at the house on the 2400 block of W. Sweet Avenue in Visalia they found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the juvenile’s father, William Stallworth, was arrested and booked for homicide and child endangerment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit and is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bryan Somavia at (559) 713-4727.