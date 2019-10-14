2 teens arrested, accused of killing mother of 4 after forcing log down cliff

LOGAN, OHIO — Two teens arrested in Ohio are accused of forcing a log down a cliff, which then landed on a mother of four and killed her, WLWT reports.

Authorities say the log was either pushed or thrown at a state park.

Victoria Schafer had a passion for photography and she was doing what she loved when she was hit by the log.

“I don’t really need anything. Just some answers,” said Fritz Schafer, her husband.

The Hocking County prosecutor says two 16-year olds from Logan, Ohio admitted to forcing a 74-pound log off a cliff.

It fell more than 75 feet and hit Victoria as she was taking senior photos for a group of high school students.

Information received from the public led investigators to the teenagers.

Investigators say they received a tip about a text message one of the teens sent to a classmate, saying he and a friend did something serious at the park.

The boys were arraigned today Friday.

As the legal process progresses, those close to Victoria say she would be the first to forgive.

“And last night when people in here were talking about it, that seemed to be the reoccurring thing was that, you know, she 100% would’ve forgiven,” said Tara Gillum, her friend

The teens each face a charge of reckless homicide.

However, the prosecutor says that could change as more information comes in.

The names of the 16-year-olds have not been released, because they are minors.