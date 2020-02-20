2 Newborns found dead at recycling center in New Jersey

(CNN Newsource) — A grim discoveryat a recycling center in New Jersey Wednesday.
Police say they were called to the Colgate Recycling Facility in New Brunswick around 9 a.m. after one dead newborn was found. They began investigating, and found another deceased newborn about six hours later.
Police did not release any other details.
The Medical Examiner’s office is conducting autopsies to determine the causes of death.
