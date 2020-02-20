2 Newborns found dead at recycling center in New Jersey

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — A grim discoveryat a recycling center in New Jersey Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the Colgate Recycling Facility in New Brunswick around 9 a.m. after one dead newborn was found. They began investigating, and found another deceased newborn about six hours later.

Police did not release any other details.

The Medical Examiner’s office is conducting autopsies to determine the causes of death.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories