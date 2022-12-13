STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested in Star City after police allegedly found more than 9 grams of cocaine hidden in a woman’s vagina.

On Dec. 9, officers with the Star City Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Norman Barb

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Norman Barb, 39, of Morgantown; and Jenny Ponceroff, 37, of Star City, and observed a “fake stash can” in plain view, officers said.

Jenny Ponceroff

A K9 unit then performed a free-air sniff around the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics; a probable cause search of the vehicle was then performed, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located two “glass smoking devices,” a scale with cocaine residue, a box full of bags and a small vial containing cocaine, officers said.

While being processed, officers located 9.06 grams of cocaine which Ponceroff had hidden in her vagina, according to the complaint.

Ponceroff and Barb have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,012 bond.