18-wheeler hits school bus in North Carolina

(CBS/WWAY) — Multiple people have been hospitalized, including children, following a crash in Columbus County involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

NCDOT says an 18-wheeler was traveling on US 74/76 near Delco when the driver looked down. When he looked up, he reportedly then saw a Head Start school bus stopped in front of him. He swerved but still hit the bus.

Officials say a FedEx truck was behind the 18-wheeler and also hit the bus.

The collision caused the bus to flip “a couple times” according to DOT.

Highway Patrol confirms two adults, the bus driver and school aid, were airlifted to a nearby hospital. However, all the children on the bus were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A man with DOT believes the bus was stopped to pick up kids.

Columbus County dispatch says the crash happened at 8:56 a.m.

According to DOT, the westbound left lane is closed in both directions near exit 270 (NC-87) on US 74/76.

LATEST STORIES