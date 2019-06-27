18-wheeler driver believed to be dead after plunging into river

HOUSTON (CNN) — Authorities believe the driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after the truck went off a bridge in Houston.

The accident happened early Thursday morning. Police say initially there was a hit-and-run crash involving a car.

The car was hit by another semi, but that semi-driver left the scene.

A Harris County sheriff’s deputy was taking the report for that accident when the driver of another semi swerved to miss the crash scene, crashing through a guardrail and dropping 20 to 30 feet off the bridge and into the water.

Police don’t think the driver was able to escape.

