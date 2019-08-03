14 teens, young adults in 2 states hospitalized for lung disease that may be linked to vaping

(CNN) — Health officials say 14 young people in two states have been hospitalized for breathing problems possibly linked to vaping.

Officials from Illinois and Wisconsin made the announcement Friday, saying those hospitalized were teenagers and young adults

Three of the cases were in Illinois.

11 were in Wisconsin, where the patients were hospitalized for severe respiratory illnesses.

A Wisconsin health official said some of the patients had to go into intensive care and be put on ventilators.

Illinois’ three cases were from the northeastern part of the state, which borders Wisconsin.

