13-year-old boy dies after collapsing on football field

PITTSBURGH (CNN) — Laken Duckett says her son Jordan was her heart and she is sad, hurt and even angry at losing him.

She says he wasn’t feeling well Wednesday, and she only agreed to allow him to practice with his team. But somehow Jordan ended up participating, and shortly after, the 13-year-old collapsed and died.

“He was my heart,” Duckett said.

Jordan Duckett turned 13 just six days ago. He was headed into eighth grade in a new school in a new town and playing football with new friends.

“He wasn’t supposed to be playing. He was supposed to be on the bench,” Duckett said.

Duckett says her son suffered from asthma, had just been put back on his medication and when she left him at practice Wednesday, he was only supposed to observe. But not long after she dropped him off, Duckett got the phone call that Jordan had collapsed on the Windgap field.

“They said he was moving his arm, he was shaking his arm and said I don’t feel right but nobody stopped them from playing football,” Duckett said.

Duckett says by the time she made it to his side, she knew her son was in trouble.

“He was laying in the grass with like tubes in things in him and they were trying to do CPR. In my opinion, he looked lifeless when I got there, a mother knows,” Duckett said.

Duckett says that’s when she had a panic attack and needed care too.

“As bad as I wanted to go with my son, I couldn’t,” Duckett said. “I couldn’t even walk or stand on my own.”

Duckett says by the time she got to the hospital, Jordan had died.

“It’s hard and I would say to any mother whose children play sports, know when too much is too much,” Duckett said. “I’m sad. My heart is broke.”

