12-year-old gets magnifying glass for Christmas, sets lawn on fire

CNN) – An experiment with a holiday present set a Texas family’s yard on fire on Christmas day after their 12-year-old son accidentally set their lawn on fire with a magnifying glass.

Nissa-Lynn Parson posted photos on Facebook of what she said is going down in the family history book as one of the most memorable Christmas Days to date.

“My 12-year-old son Cayden received a magnifying glass, which we thought was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it,” the post said.

According to mom, Cayden went outside with his brothers to use the sun to burn holes in newspapers but the wind blew embers on to the lawn, which caught fire.

In the photos posted on Facebook, the Parson clan, in matching pajamas, can be seen with garden hoses in hand, dousing the front yard of their McKinney, Texas, home with water to extinguish the flames, leaving parts of the grass burnt to a crisp.

“We grabbed buckets, Justin turned the sprinklers on, and I grabbed blankets to smother and trap it – before it could spread any more into the neighbors yard,” Parson wrote in her post. “What a sight to see – a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!”

Cayden was shocked and surprised to see what his magnifying glass was capable of doing, according to his mother.

“Instead of a tragedy, it will now be a Christmas to remember,” she said.

