11-year-old shot inside home during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) — An 11-year-old is recovering at Riley Hospital after a shooting on the near the northwest side of Indianapolis.

This all started on Friday night during a traffic stop on the 2900 block of Barnes Avenue.

Officers say they pulled a vehicle over and a person got out and ran through the neighborhood.

Police say that person ran through a house where people were inside.

A nearby neighbor saw the person run out of that house and thought they were robbing the home.So, the neighbor got a gun and shot.

Police say the bullet missed the person running, went across the street and into another home, hitting the child inside.

Police say gun owners must use caution.

“I would say you just have to be careful, make sure that you aim right, pay attention at what’s behind the thing that you’re shooting at you just have to be careful,” said Capt. Dulin Nelson, Indianapolis Metro Police PIO.

Police are interviewing the person who shot. They say he is cooperating. No word yet on charges.