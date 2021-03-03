11-year-old Massachusetts boy and his sledding chicken go viral

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) — A tweet with a video of a chicken that enjoys sledding has gone viral on Twitter.

According to his family, 11-year-old Luke Read and his barred rock chicken, Teddy Nugget, formed a special bond and have been inseparable.

One day, Luke, who is from Shelburne Falls, took Teddy out sledding, and it turned out that the chicken liked the winter activity. She even sleds and steers all by herself.

According to Luke’s mom, Angelina Read, her husband sent the video of Teddy going sledding to a coworker who posted it on Twitter on Feb. 18. The video went viral. It was also featured on Facebook, Youtube, sports blogs, and even in the UK. It has been viewed on Twitter more than 200,000 times.

So, umm.. one of my coworkers adopted a chicken from the farm. His son took the chicken everywhere. The now enjoys sledding. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/jGEtztVMOM — Lindsay and the Goats #BLM (@LMarqusee) February 18, 2021

“I’m kind of hoping to open a chicken rescue, so I can rescue chickens and try to find better homes for them,” Luke said.

Because of Luke’s story, his mother said, he has already been approached about another rescue chicken. The family is picking up Chickidee on Sunday. She will be the family’s fourth rescue.

Angelina Read said a bear recently killed Chickidee’s flock, and she has no home, so she is currently living in a cage in someone’s bathroom.

Luke hopes to start a GoFundMe page for his rescue. He also hopes that his connection with Teddy shows other people how cool and smart chickens can be.