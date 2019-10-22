11-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for running half-marathon in each state

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN/WOI-DT) — An 11-year-old runner from Illinois is getting his name in the Guinness World Records book. On Sunday, Aiden Jaquez became the youngest person to run a half-marathon in all 50 states.

He set the record during the IMT Marathon in Des Moines.

Aiden started his 50-state streak when he was just five years old. That’s when his Grandma pushed him in a stroller during his first half-marathon.

Now, he says he can’t get enough running on his own.

“I love running marathons because not many kids my age do it and it’s fun to run, I get a lot of energy running with my grandma,” Aiden says.

“He set his goal and he completed it,” says Kathleen Taylor, Aiden’s Grandmother.

Aiden’s Grandma also says he has never wavered since he set his goal when he was six years old.