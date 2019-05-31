10-year-old girl gets unwarranted surgeries, mom charged

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CNN) — An Oklahoma woman appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom Tuesday, May 28, on child abuse and neglect charges, accused of subjecting her daughter to needless medical treatments for years that only made her daughter more ill.

“This is a case that in essence involves a continuing course of conduct and offense that has lasted the entirety of this child`s life,” said Matthew Torbenson, Milwaukee Co. deputy district attorney.

Prosecutors say Alisha Newman would make claims to doctors across the country, professing various medical diagnoses of her daughter.

When the girl was admitted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin earlier this month, court documents say the child was pale and ashen, in severe shock, had acute renal failure, organ damage and was suffering from a blood infection.

The conditions, prosecutors say, were ultimately caused by Newman, having the girl go through unnecessary testing or procedures, including placement of a pacemaker as well as medical feeding ports.

A criminal complaint says doctors became concerned shortly after she was admitted, having had previous stays at the hospital, which found no evidence of disease.

Filings say several doctors dating back years raised concerns about Newman’s alleged behavior, often known as Munchhausen by proxy.

“And so these alleged criminal acts aren`t intentional, and I think that also speaks to whether she would continue to pose any potential danger to the alleged victim in this case,” said Martin Pruhs, Newman’s defense attorney.

Newman’s defense attorney argues for Newman to be released on a signature bond. Newman’s bond was set at $50,000 cash.

After the hearing, Newman turned to face the gallery where her husband was sitting, appearing to mouth the words “help me.”

Newman remains jailed. The scope of this case is larger than Wisconsin, but five other states as well. Sources say that includes Newman’s home state of Oklahoma.