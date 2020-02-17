10-year-old Florida girl located and safe after missing child alert

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m. | Haiden Navarro-Escobar has been located and is safe, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing child report has been issued for a 10-year-old Alachua County girl.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Haiden Navarro-Escobar was last seen at her home in Santa Fe Hills, across the street from Santa Fe High School.

According to her mother, Haiden was last seen Sunday night when she went to bed. At 12:30 a.m., when her grandmother went in the room to check on her, Haiden was gone.

Haiden is described as 4-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie, and presumably wearing a Jojo Siwa backpack.

If you have any information regarding Haiden Navarro-Escobar’s whereabouts or come into contact with her, please notify Detective Morris immediately at 352-316-1390.

The sheriff’s office also reminded the public why an AMBER Alert is not issued in this case.

There is confusion as to why an Amber Alert has not been issued. Amber Alerts require certain criteria be met before they can be issued. This case does not qualify for an Amber Alert because Haiden left on her own. With that being said, we have every available deputy we have working the Alachua area trying to locate her. We also have numerous other law enforcement partners assisting us. If you are in the area and looking also please be respectful of trespass and breaking into things. Here is the Florida Amber Alert criteria that must be met. ALACHUA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK

The criteria for an AMBER Alert, per the sheriff’s office:

The child is under the age of 18

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description of the child and or the abductor/vehicle to broadcast the public

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

