10-year-old drag queen shines amid online backlash

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) — June is Pride Month, a time for celebration for those in the LGBTQ community.

While many people prepared for the Pride parade, one mom says her family almost missed this year’s events after feeling targeted online.

The 10-year-old started performing two years ago after going to a drag show and hasn’t stopped, even taking the stage at a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth.

“That’s what you want for your kids. You want them to feel like they belong somewhere. You want them to feel validated and not feel alone that is a terrible feeling,” said mother Michelle Porter.

The family has received a lot of support, but that changed this month after backlash on social media.

“There’s been so many comments about how I should be beaten to death, I should lose my children,” Porter said.

But it’s comments directed at Sparkle that made Michelle fear to take her family out in public for this weekend’s Pride celebrations.

“But this is a 10-year-old whose face is being plastered on hateful sites with terrible things being said,” Porter said. “It was shocking, it was heartbreaking, it made me really sad.”

With support from the LGBTQ community, Porter says they will not allow anyone to dim Sparkle’s light.

“It would be far more traumatic for this child to force them out of this. It would be so sad for me to take this away from them,” Porter said. “I’m not forcing them to do anything, this is who they are, this is how they want to express themselves in the world and it’s beautiful.”

Porter said their community has allowed her to feel safe again and are even providing transportation for them this weekend.