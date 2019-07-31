10-year-old charged with aggravated assault after dodgeball injury

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN/WDTN) – A 10-year-old boy in Michigan was charged with aggravated assault after the mother of another boy says he purposely threw a ball at her son’s face in a game of dodgeball.

The incident took place on April 29 when the boy who was hit was seriously injured by the ball.

According to the boy’s mother, he has a rare medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

“These kids are basically playing a game that we all have played,” the mother of the boy that was hurt said. “He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruised nose.”

The condition is something the boy who threw the ball knew nothing about, according to his mother, Cameishi Lindley.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lindley said. “This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

In addition to being charged with aggravated assault, the boy also was suspended a day after the incident.

According to the mother of the son who got hurt, who asked not to be identified, this is not the first time he had been hurt.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this and the child apologized to my son and he said ‘Mom, it’s okay. We’re still gonna be friends,'” she said.

Lindley said she was unaware of how many times the other child had been hurt.

“I’m unaware of those situations,” Lindley said. “Sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

Lindley just wished problems like this could be solved in the classroom, not the court.

The case will go before a juvenile court judge on August 1.