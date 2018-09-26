10-Year-Old Calls 911 for Homework Help

A boy in Denver, Colorado faced a situation he couldn’t face alone. So he did what any child is taught to do in an emergency- he dialed 911.

The situation, however, wasn’t quite an emergency. The 10-year-old just needed some help with some math homework. Specifically, dividing 71 into 3,052. Fort Collins dispatcher Chris Clow didn’t expect to use a calculator to save the day on that day, but after finding a calculator, he helped the stuck student find the answer.

Fort Collins police say that even though the story is cute, 911 should only be used for real emergencies, and long division homework isn’t quite an emergency.

In case you were wondering, the answer to the problem is 42.98, which rounds to 43.