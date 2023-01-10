NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ron Hunter is a great interview. He’s going to make you laugh, but he also keeps it simple. And the Tulane head men’s basketball coach is adopting a simple philosophy from Cotton Bowl-winning, AAC championship head football coach Willie Fritz.

“Go 1-0” is how Fritz says it.

“Be good today” is how Hunter said it on Tuesday. The Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) travel Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off against SMU (6-10, 1-2).

“I think this team could be as good as it wants to be,” Hunter said. “And we took this really from Willie Fritz in the football program. Let’s just worry about being good today. We’ve had a lot of injuries…we’ve gone through a lot. And what’s great about is this entire team has, and so right now is the time to reap the benefits. And when things start to change and I’ve said it before, Tulane is in that window of opportunity right now in all of our sports. And so you take advantage of it and and know what our football team has done, and our great start here is just take advantage of those things… and enjoy it.”

Hunter said that now is not the time to think about the NCAA tournament. Rather, simply enjoy what is going on today.

He also said that he needs to keep saying Coach Fritz is great in hopes that Fritz will buy him dinner.

Classic.