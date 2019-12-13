1 shot dead at plant near Atlanta; suspect caught in Alabama

GEORGIA (AP) – A man has been arrested in Alabama on murder charges in a fatal Georgia workplace shooting.

Georgia officials say Cameron Golden shot and killed Taurus Andrews during a shift change Friday morning at a container factory in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers.

They say Golden then fled to Birmingham, Alabama, where he was arrested at a bus station. Officials say they’re not sure if Golden, who was a contract employee, was specifically targeting the other worker at Dart Container Corp.

The shooting sparked alarm in the suburb, where schools were locked down and residents were advised to stay inside.

