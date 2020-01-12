1 child dead, 1 missing after wave sweeps family out to sea

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — One child has died and another is still missing after a strong wave swept a father and his two kids into the ocean on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

A man was holding his two children, a 7-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by a wave and swept out to sea, said Oregon State Police. A police officer found the man struggling in the water, with the girl further out behind him. OSP said the officer was able to rescue the 7-year-old from the current and the man was able to get to shore as well. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The 7-year-old and the man were both immediately taken to Providence Seaside Hospital. However, OSP said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing child near Falcon Cove. However, crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at approximately 4:50 p.m. The USCG said their search will resume Sunday morning.

Police said they expect to release the name of the man on Sunday as well.

High Surf Warning was in effect for the day until 8 p.m. Tillamook County Emergency Management warned of waves reaching heights of 25-30 feet. Sneaker waves and rip tides pose serious danger to beach-goers.

