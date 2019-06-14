Skip to content
Colorado weed revenue reaches $1 billion
Flint water decision shows legal complexities of disaster
Stray dog becomes bomb-sniffing K9
Rash of child killings angers, frustrates St. Louis leaders
Lighted nets to reduce sea turtle entanglement
Migrants complain of poor conditions at US holding centers
Alligator spotted with knife stuck in head
Newsfeed Now for June 14: TN pastor’s anti-LGBT sermons; What’s next for Sarah Sanders?
New Alaska park bridge aimed at limiting bear encounters
Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987
Lurid testimony wraps up in case against self-help guru
Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Feds: Indicted drug agent duped DEA into hiring him
US Naval War College is getting its 1st female president
Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit