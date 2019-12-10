U.S. suspends training for all 175 Saudi nationals training at Florida bases

NAS Pensacola Shooting

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy says flight training has been suspended for about 175 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss says classroom training is going on, and flight training for other students will resume. He says its not clear how long the flight stand-down for the Saudi students will continue.

A Saudi student shot and killed three military members and injured eight others at a Pensacola naval base.

