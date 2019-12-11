Secretary of State Pompeo addresses NAS Pensacola shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Secretary of State Pompeo addressed the Pensacola shooting that took place earlier in the week and offered his condolences to those involved in the shooting.

He also condemned the attack on the Baghram air base in Afghanistan that killed more than two dozen civilians injured five coalition groups and people and said, “The attack severely damaged the hospital that was being rebuilt for the Afghan people – this is precisely the kind of activity that we are working to reduce.”

“I want to acknowledge the Navy Personnel that were shot down last week in Pensacola and I extend my personal condolences to families and the communities around Pensacola,” said Pompeo, “I want to condemn this morning’s coordinated terrorist attack near Baghram air force base in the strongest possible terms. more than four dozen civilians were killed and initial reports show that there were five coalition troops that show that were injured in the attacks as well. The attack severely damaged the hospital that was being rebuilt for the Afghan people – this is precisely the kind of activity that we are working to reduce.”

