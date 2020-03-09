Pensacola Navy League to host ceremony for NAS Pensacola shooting victims

The Blue Angels fly in the missing man formation to honor the victims of NAS Pensacola mass shooting on Dec. 6. This picture is courtesy of the Blue Angels.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Navy League will host a Pensacola Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday to honor the victims of the Dec. 6 mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. March 14 at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 S. 10th Ave, in downtown Pensacola.

Speakers will include Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson IV, RADM Kyle Cozad, Commander Naval Education and Training Command; Captain Timothy Kinsella, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola; and Captain Vincent Segars, Commanding Officer of the NAS Pensacola Naval Aviation Schools.

A media release says the ceremony will provide the City of Pensacola and outlying community a chance to honor and remember the fallen, their families, and all those affected by the events of Dec. 6.

Three sailors were killed and eight others were injuries.

The shooter was Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. He reportedly posted anti-American tweets before the rampage. He killed himself after the attack.

Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring a collapsible lawn chair. Parking areas around the Veterans Memorial Park will be available.

