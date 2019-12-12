One of the eight injured in NAS Pensacola shooting released from hospital

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On December 6, 2019 one of the eight personnel injured during the NAS mass shooting incident was discharged from the hospital.
The Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Museum, and Lighthouse are only open for current DoD ID cardholders.
News 5 will stay on top of any updates received.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jon Seymour named interim baseball coach at University of Mobile
- Chipotle spreads holiday cheer by offering free burritos this week
- Deputies search for missing 67-year-old Escambia County man last seen over a month ago
- Man sleeping near woods with loaded 12 gauge shotgun arrested
- Suspects identified in Dollar General robbery