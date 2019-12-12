One of the eight injured in NAS Pensacola shooting released from hospital

NAS Pensacola Shooting

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On December 6, 2019 one of the eight personnel injured during the NAS mass shooting incident was discharged from the hospital.

The Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Museum, and Lighthouse are only open for current DoD ID cardholders.

