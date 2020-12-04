NAS Pensacola shooting victims to receive Purple Heart Medals at memorial service

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Purple Heart Medals will be awarded to the NAS Pensacola shooting victims posthumously Friday to mark the one-year anniversary.

Memorial, wreath-laying and Purple Heart Medal ceremonies are being held at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 4. Naval Aviation Schools Command is putting on the memorial event to mark the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack, which occurred on Dec. 6, 2019.

The Navy will present the Purple Heart Medals posthumously to the families of the three men that were killed: Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.

The ceremonies will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns, but there will be a livestream of the event on WKRG’s Facebook and WKRG.com.

The memorial service and wreath-laying will air at 9:30 a.m. The Purple Heart ceremony for Walters will air at 1:30 p.m.; Haitham’s ceremony at 2:30 p.m.; and Watson’s ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

