FL Sen. Rick Scott: Suspend foreign training program until vetting is improved

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Florida Senator Rick Scott is calling for the suspension of the program that allows foreign nationals to be trained at U.S. military bases. He told WKRG’s Washington correspondent that we need to examine the vetting process, and until that is done the program should be suspended. “Are they vetted by just their country? Or are they being vetted by our department of defense? We need to understand that while we are doing the vetting. Scott says that military members should never feel like they are in danger on a base, “the fact that these individuals were ultimately unsafe and lost their lives is despicable,” Scott said of the three sailors killed during a mass shooting at NAS Pensacola Friday. You can watch our entire uncut interview with Scott in the video player above.

The Navy did announce Tuesday that it would suspend the training of 175 Saudi Nationals at 3 bases in Florida.

Scott says he visited with the shooting survivors in the hospital in Pensacola, “hopefully they are all going to recover fully. Your heart goes out to them and hope they have a fast recovery.”